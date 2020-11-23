Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.39. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

