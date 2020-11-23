SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $159.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.57.

NYSE:SNX opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.96. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.