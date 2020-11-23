Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. Swisscom has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

