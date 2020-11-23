Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $16.30. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 276 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 918,701 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,083. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

