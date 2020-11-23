Sushi (SUSHI) Price Up 200.2% Over Last 24 Hours

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Sushi token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.01006596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00191583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00096900 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 105,299.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

