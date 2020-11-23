Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Laurentian

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

