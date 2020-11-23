Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.39% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 247,820 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,697. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $872.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

