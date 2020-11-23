Streamr Price Tops $0.0447 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,079,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

