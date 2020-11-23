Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,284 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after acquiring an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,601 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $165.18. 8,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,172. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,568,519. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

