Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

