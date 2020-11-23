Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $257.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

