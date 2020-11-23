Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $42.09. 36,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.