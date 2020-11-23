Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $50,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. 15,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

