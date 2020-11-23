Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

