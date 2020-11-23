Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 611% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

NYSE:PEI traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 216,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,581. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

