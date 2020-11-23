Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LexinFintech Call Options (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,900 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the typical volume of 1,125 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 96.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 44,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

