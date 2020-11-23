Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 670 call options.

UXIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 324,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,834. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uxin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

