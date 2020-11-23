Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Anaplan Call Options (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,755 call options.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,119. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

