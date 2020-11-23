Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CJS Securities raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.03. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,925. The company has a market cap of $928.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. Standex International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $634,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.