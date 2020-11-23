Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000 in the last quarter.

Shares of SGC traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.68.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

