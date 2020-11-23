STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
NYSE:STAG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.14. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.