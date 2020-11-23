STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.14. 15,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.