Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

