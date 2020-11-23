Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) vs. Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Head-To-Head Survey

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $886.40 million 0.68 $20.22 million $0.47 29.47 Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 5 0 2.71 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse 4.56% 46.84% 8.33% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. As of February 01, 2020, the company operated through 103 stores in 27 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

