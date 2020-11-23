Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $45.74. 252,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,147,951. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

