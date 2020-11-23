South State CORP. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 133,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

