South State CORP. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South State CORP. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,260,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $114,941,000 after acquiring an additional 784,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

