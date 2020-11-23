South State CORP. Acquires 366 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 45,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $120,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NSC opened at $240.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.