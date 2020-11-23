Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -210.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4,200.0%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.89 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.