SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.35. 24,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,689. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.