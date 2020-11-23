Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

