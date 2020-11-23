Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,964. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.