SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCAY. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SMCAY stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. SMC has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

