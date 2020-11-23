SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCAY. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SMCAY stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. SMC has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

