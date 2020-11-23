Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

