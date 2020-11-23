Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SVBL stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
About Silver Bull Resources
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.