Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SVBL stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

