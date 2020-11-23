Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 19.5%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TGLVY stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

