Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 19.5%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TGLVY stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.98.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.