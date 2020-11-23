Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 16.1%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TNISF opened at $17.10 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.
About Técnicas Reunidas
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.