Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 16.1%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNISF opened at $17.10 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

About Técnicas Reunidas

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

