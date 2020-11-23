Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expands By 19.9%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,466 shares of company stock worth $3,017,488. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Stepan alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stepan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $123.72 on Monday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.