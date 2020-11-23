Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Increases By 17.0%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 703,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $35.73 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.