Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Drops By 17.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.19. 7,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.