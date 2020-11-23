Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increases By 16.1%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

