Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases By 12.9%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Melius raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,432. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

