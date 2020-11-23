Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Increases By 17.1%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cable One by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cable One by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 63.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $43.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,966.00. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,863.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,824.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

