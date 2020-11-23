Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Declines By 15.5%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,080 shares of company stock worth $5,354,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.65 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

