Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Rises By 16.2%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 66,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,529. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

