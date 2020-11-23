Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Decreases By 17.3%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

