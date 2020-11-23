Short Interest in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Decreases By 16.7%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $121.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

