Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $92,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $390,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $1,197,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

