Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $69.85

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.85, but opened at $66.50. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 820,114 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior plc (SNR.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 92.63 ($1.21).

The company has a market cap of $186.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.96.

In other Senior plc (SNR.L) news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

