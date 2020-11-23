Seal Finance (SEAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $807.00

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Seal Finance has a market capitalization of $190,743.62 and approximately $807.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seal Finance has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seal Finance token can now be bought for approximately $54.72 or 0.00296762 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Seal Finance

Seal Finance (CRYPTO:SEAL) is a token. It was first traded on February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. Seal Finance’s official website is seal.finance . Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seal Finance Token Trading

Seal Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

