Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 288,325 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 552,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.